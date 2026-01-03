Clemson visits Miami (FL) following Shaya Kyle’s 23-point game

Clemson Tigers (10-5, 1-2 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (10-4, 2-1 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Clemson Tigers (10-5, 1-2 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (10-4, 2-1 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) plays Clemson after Ra Shaya Kyle scored 23 points in Miami (FL)’s 75-67 win against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Hurricanes have gone 6-2 at home. Miami (FL) scores 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 13.7 points per game.

The Tigers are 1-2 against ACC opponents. Clemson is 10-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Miami (FL) averages 74.2 points, 18.6 more per game than the 55.6 Clemson gives up. Clemson averages 9.8 more points per game (70.3) than Miami (FL) gives up to opponents (60.5).

The Hurricanes and Tigers match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaya Kyle is scoring 16.1 points per game with 10.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Hurricanes. Amarachi Kimpson is averaging 12.4 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the past 10 games.

Hadley Periman is averaging 3.4 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Rusne Augustinaite is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

