Clemson visits Hidalgo and Notre Dame

Clemson Tigers (13-7, 4-4 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (13-6, 5-3 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame plays Clemson after Hannah Hidalgo scored 27 points in Notre Dame’s 74-66 win against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Fighting Irish are 11-1 in home games. Notre Dame is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 4-4 in conference matchups. Clemson averages 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 12.4 points per game.

Notre Dame averages 81.2 points, 23.5 more per game than the 57.7 Clemson allows. Clemson has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

The Fighting Irish and Tigers meet Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hidalgo is averaging 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 5.7 steals for the Fighting Irish. Cassandre Prosper is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Mia Moore is averaging 11.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Tigers. Rusne Augustinaite is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 13.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

