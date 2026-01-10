Clemson visits Georgia Tech following Walker’s 21-point game

Clemson Tigers (12-5, 3-2 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-10, 2-3 ACC) Atlanta; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Clemson Tigers (12-5, 3-2 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-10, 2-3 ACC)

Atlanta; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts Clemson after Talayah Walker scored 21 points in Georgia Tech’s 61-59 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Yellow Jackets are 6-3 on their home court. Georgia Tech has a 4-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tigers are 3-2 in conference play. Clemson averages 70.6 points while outscoring opponents by 14.5 points per game.

Georgia Tech’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Clemson allows. Clemson averages 70.6 points per game, 4.2 more than the 66.4 Georgia Tech allows.

The Yellow Jackets and Tigers match up Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is averaging 16.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Yellow Jackets. Catherine Alben is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rusne Augustinaite is scoring 12.2 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Tigers. Mia Moore is averaging 9.7 points, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 37.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

