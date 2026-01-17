Clemson plays Wake Forest, aims for 5th straight home win

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-7, 2-5 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (12-6, 3-3 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-7, 2-5 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (12-6, 3-3 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson hosts Wake Forest trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Tigers have gone 6-1 at home. Clemson is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Demon Deacons are 2-5 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest ranks eighth in the ACC shooting 31.8% from 3-point range.

Clemson averages 69.7 points, 10.9 more per game than the 58.8 Wake Forest allows. Wake Forest scores 9.9 more points per game (66.1) than Clemson gives up to opponents (56.2).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rusne Augustinaite is shooting 42.1% and averaging 11.6 points for the Tigers. Hannah Kohn is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Grace Oliver is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Mary Carter is averaging 12.0 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 3-7, averaging 62.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

