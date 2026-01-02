Clemson plays Pittsburgh on 4-game win streak

Clemson Tigers (11-3, 1-0 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (7-7, 0-1 ACC) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Clemson is…

Clemson Tigers (11-3, 1-0 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (7-7, 0-1 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson is looking to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Pittsburgh.

The Panthers are 6-3 in home games. Pittsburgh scores 73.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Tigers are 1-0 in ACC play. Clemson is ninth in the ACC with 35.2 rebounds per game led by RJ Godfrey averaging 5.6.

Pittsburgh makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Clemson has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Clemson scores 10.2 more points per game (78.6) than Pittsburgh gives up to opponents (68.4).

The Panthers and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Corhen is averaging 13.4 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Barry Dunning Jr. is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Godfrey is shooting 64.6% and averaging 11.5 points for the Tigers. Jestin Porter is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 75.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

