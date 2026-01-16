Clark leads Akron against Kent State after 25-point game

Akron Zips (3-14, 0-5 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (7-10, 2-4 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Akron Zips (3-14, 0-5 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (7-10, 2-4 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron visits Kent State after Ni’Rah Clark scored 25 points in Akron’s 82-68 loss to the UMass Minutewomen.

The Golden Flashes have gone 4-2 at home. Kent State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Zips are 0-5 against MAC opponents. Akron is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Kent State averages 68.9 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 75.6 Akron gives up. Akron has shot at a 40.1% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of Kent State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Babbitt is shooting 35.1% and averaging 15.8 points for the Golden Flashes. Meghan Murray is averaging 0.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Izzy Callaway averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc. Clark is shooting 48.1% and averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Zips: 3-7, averaging 72.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

