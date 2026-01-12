Clark and Seton Hall host No. 4 UConn

UConn Huskies (16-1, 6-0 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (14-2, 4-1 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 8 p.m.…

UConn Huskies (16-1, 6-0 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (14-2, 4-1 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall hosts No. 4 UConn after Adam Clark scored 22 points in Seton Hall’s 76-67 win against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Pirates have gone 8-1 at home. Seton Hall ranks fourth in the Big East with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Stephon Payne III averaging 2.9.

The Huskies are 6-0 in Big East play. UConn has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Seton Hall makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than UConn has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). UConn averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.1 per game Seton Hall allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J. Staton-McCray averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. TJ Simpkins is averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games.

Solomon Ball is scoring 14.8 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Huskies. Alex Karaban is averaging 14.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Huskies: 10-0, averaging 78.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

