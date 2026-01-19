Clack and Tulsa host Rice

Rice Owls (15-3, 5-0 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-5, 4-1 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rice Owls (15-3, 5-0 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-5, 4-1 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa takes on Rice after Jade Clack scored 22 points in Tulsa’s 64-53 win against the Charlotte 49ers.

The Golden Hurricane are 8-0 in home games. Tulsa scores 71.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Owls have gone 5-0 against AAC opponents. Rice averages 69.6 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.

Tulsa scores 71.6 points, 13.1 more per game than the 58.5 Rice gives up. Rice averages 69.6 points per game, 3.5 more than the 66.1 Tulsa allows.

The Golden Hurricane and Owls match up Tuesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mady Cartwright is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, while averaging 15.9 points. Hannah Riddick is shooting 46.7% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Dominique Ennis is averaging 12.2 points and 1.9 steals for the Owls. Victoria Flores is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Owls: 10-0, averaging 72.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points.

