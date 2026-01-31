CJ Shaw scores 17 to lead UC Santa Barbara over Cal State Fullerton 83-69

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — CJ Shaw had 17 points to lead UC Santa Barbara to an 83-69 victory over…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — CJ Shaw had 17 points to lead UC Santa Barbara to an 83-69 victory over Cal State Fullerton on Saturday night.

Shaw added three steals for the Gauchos (15-7, 8-3 Big West Conference), who have won six in a row. Marvin McGhee totaled 14 points and nine rebounds, while Colin Smith scored 13 on 5-for-5 shooting.

The Titans (10-13, 5-6) were led by KJ Garris with 18 points. Davis White and Joshua Ward both scored 10.

