CJ Gunn scores 19 as DePaul knocks off Seton Hall 67-60

CHICAGO (AP) — CJ Gunn scored 19 points to help DePaul defeat Seton Hall 67-60 on Saturday. Gunn added four…

CHICAGO (AP) — CJ Gunn scored 19 points to help DePaul defeat Seton Hall 67-60 on Saturday.

Gunn added four blocks for the Blue Demons (12-8, 4-5 Big East Conference). Brandon Maclin made 9 of 10 free throws and scored 14. RJ Smith had 11 points.

Adam Clark finished with 14 points, five assists and four steals for the Pirates (14-6, 4-5). TJ Simpkins. also scored 14 and Mike Williams III added 11 points.

DePaul took the lead with 19:03 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Maclin led the team with 11 points for a 30-20 advantage at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.