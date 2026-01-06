Citadel visits Shoulders and Mercer

Citadel Bulldogs (3-12, 0-2 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (8-7, 0-2 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercer…

Citadel Bulldogs (3-12, 0-2 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (8-7, 0-2 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer faces Citadel after Brady Shoulders scored 21 points in Mercer’s 77-71 loss to the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Bears are 6-0 in home games. Mercer leads the SoCon with 82.1 points and is shooting 44.7%.

The Bulldogs are 0-2 against SoCon opponents. Citadel ranks sixth in the SoCon with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Sola Adebisi averaging 1.7.

Mercer’s average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Citadel gives up. Citadel averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Mercer allows.

The Bears and Bulldogs square off Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baraka Okojie is averaging 17.7 points and 5.3 assists for the Bears. Zaire Williams is averaging 12.8 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games.

Braxton Williams is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Christian Moore is averaging 9.9 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 81.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 64.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

