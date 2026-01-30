Citadel hosts UNC Greensboro following Younger’s 30-point game

UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-14, 4-5 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (7-15, 4-5 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-14, 4-5 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (7-15, 4-5 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro visits Citadel after KJ Younger scored 30 points in UNC Greensboro’s 95-77 loss to the Mercer Bears.

The Bulldogs are 6-5 in home games. Citadel has a 3-9 record against teams above .500.

The Spartans are 4-5 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro ranks seventh in the SoCon with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Justin Neely averaging 2.8.

Citadel’s average of 9.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 10.7 per game UNC Greensboro gives up. UNC Greensboro’s 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Citadel has allowed to its opponents (47.5%).

The Bulldogs and Spartans face off Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braxton Williams is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Christian Moore is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

Neely is shooting 50.9% and averaging 16.5 points for the Spartans. Younger is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 83.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

