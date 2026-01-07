Citadel faces Mercer after Moore’s 20-point performance

Citadel Bulldogs (3-12, 0-2 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (8-7, 0-2 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Citadel Bulldogs (3-12, 0-2 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (8-7, 0-2 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -15.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel takes on Mercer after Christian Moore scored 20 points in Citadel’s 95-86 loss to the Wofford Terriers.

The Bears are 6-0 in home games. Mercer averages 82.1 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 0-2 against conference opponents. Citadel has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Mercer’s average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Citadel gives up. Citadel averages 69.9 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 73.7 Mercer gives up.

The Bears and Bulldogs face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baraka Okojie is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Bears. Zaire Williams is averaging 12.8 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Braxton Williams is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.7 points. Moore is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 81.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 64.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

