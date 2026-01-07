Cincinnati women beat No. 11 Iowa State 71-63 for 1st win over ranked opponent since 2011

CINCINNATI (AP) — Mya Perry scored 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting, 4 of 6 from 3-point range, to help Cincinnati…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Mya Perry scored 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting, 4 of 6 from 3-point range, to help Cincinnati beat No. 11 Iowa State 71-63 on Wednesday night for the Bearcats’ first win over a ranked team in nearly 15 years.

The Bearcats, who are 1-4 against Iowa State, beat a Top-25 opponent for the first time since a 65-62 win over then-No. 20 Marquette on Feb. 28, 2011.

Caliyah DeVillasee added 13 points and Joya Crawford 10 for Cincinnati (6-10, 1-3 Big 12).

Audi Crooks had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Jada Williams added 13 points and seven assists for Iowa State (14-2, 2-2). The Cyclones lost 72-70 at home against No. 22 Baylor last time out to snap a program-record tying 14-game win streak to open the season.

Perry scored seven points and Dee Alexander five in a 15-7 spurt to open the fourth quarter that gave Cincinnati an 11-point lead with 3:36 to play and the Cyclones trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

The Bearcats made as many free throws in the fourth quarter (11) as Iowa State made all game and outrebounded the Cyclones 44-30.

Crooks has scored in double figures in 82 straight games, the longest active streak nationally, and has recorded 54 20-point games.

Arianna Jackson left the game due to an apparent left-leg injury after a collision with Crawford in the closing minutes and did not return.

Up next

Iowa State: Hosts West Virginia on Sunday.

Cincinnati: Hosts No. 17 Texas Tech on Saturday.

