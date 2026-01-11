Cincinnati visits No. 25 UCF on 4-game road slide

Cincinnati Bearcats (8-7, 0-2 Big 12) at UCF Knights (12-2, 1-1 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Cincinnati Bearcats (8-7, 0-2 Big 12) at UCF Knights (12-2, 1-1 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -3.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati will aim to break its four-game road skid when the Bearcats take on No. 25 UCF.

The Knights are 9-1 on their home court. UCF ranks fifth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 36.3 rebounds. Jamichael Stillwell leads the Knights with 8.4 boards.

The Bearcats are 0-2 in Big 12 play. Cincinnati averages 73.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game.

UCF’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Cincinnati allows. Cincinnati has shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 42.7% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

The Knights and Bearcats match up Sunday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Kugel is shooting 40.7% and averaging 14.1 points for the Knights. Jordan Burks is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Day Day Thomas averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Moustapha Thiam is averaging 10.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 9-1, averaging 85.9 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

