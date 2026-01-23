Cincinnati visits Arizona State on 6-game road slide

Cincinnati Bearcats (10-9, 2-4 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (10-9, 1-5 Big 12) Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

Cincinnati Bearcats (10-9, 2-4 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (10-9, 1-5 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati will look to stop its six-game road skid when the Bearcats face Arizona State.

The Sun Devils are 5-4 in home games. Arizona State has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bearcats are 2-4 against Big 12 opponents. Cincinnati is fourth in the Big 12 allowing 66.7 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

Arizona State makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Cincinnati has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Cincinnati’s 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Arizona State has allowed to its opponents (46.3%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moe Odum is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Sun Devils. Andrija Grbovic is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Baba is averaging 13.2 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Bearcats. Jalen Celestine is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 77.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

