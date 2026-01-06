Cincinnati faces West Virginia on 3-game road skid

Cincinnati Bearcats (8-6, 0-1 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (9-5, 0-1 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Cincinnati Bearcats (8-6, 0-1 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (9-5, 0-1 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -2.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hits the road against West Virginia looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Mountaineers are 9-0 on their home court. West Virginia averages 10.1 turnovers per game and is 9-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bearcats have gone 0-1 against Big 12 opponents. Cincinnati has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

West Virginia’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Cincinnati gives up. Cincinnati averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game West Virginia allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff is averaging 16.6 points for the Mountaineers. Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

Baba is scoring 13.4 points per game with 11.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Bearcats. Day Day Thomas is averaging 12.6 points and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 76.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.