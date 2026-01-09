Christian King’s 27 lead Montana State past Eastern Washington 68-64

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Christian King had 27 points off the bench in Montana State’s 68-64 win against Eastern Washington…

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Christian King had 27 points off the bench in Montana State’s 68-64 win against Eastern Washington on Thursday.

King had seven rebounds for the Bobcats (9-7, 3-0 Big Sky Conference). Patrick McMahon scored 20 points while shooting 7 of 13 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line and added five rebounds.

The Eagles (2-13, 0-2) were led in scoring by Isaiah Moses, who finished with 24 points. Kiree Huie added 15 points and two blocks for Eastern Washington. The loss was the Eagles’ sixth in a row.

