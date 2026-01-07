Christian Harmon scores 18, Arkansas State beats Troy 86-74

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Christian Harmon had 18 points in Arkansas State’s 86-74 win over Troy on Wednesday. Harmon shot…

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Christian Harmon had 18 points in Arkansas State’s 86-74 win over Troy on Wednesday.

Harmon shot 6 for 10, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Red Wolves (11-5, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference). Chandler Jackson scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Jaxon Ellingsworth went 5 of 10 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

The Trojans (10-6, 3-1) were led by Theo Seng, who recorded 23 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Thomas Dowd added 14 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and four blocks for Troy. The Trojans ended a five-game winning streak with the loss.

