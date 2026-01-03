Christian Hammond scores 20 to lead Santa Clara over Pepperdine 82-63

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian Hammond had 20 points in Santa Clara’s 82-63 victory over Pepperdine on Friday night.…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian Hammond had 20 points in Santa Clara’s 82-63 victory over Pepperdine on Friday night.

Hammond added six rebounds for the Broncos (12-4, 3-0 West Coast Conference). Elijah Mahi had 15 points and Bukky Oboye scored 13 on 6-for-8 shooting.

Danilo Dozic and Yonatan Levy led the way for the Waves (5-11, 0-3) with 12 each. Javon Cooley had nine points.

Santa Clara took the lead for good with 3:32 left in the first half. The score was 42-35 at halftime, with Jake Ensminger racking up eight points. Hammond scored 12 to lead the way in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

