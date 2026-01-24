Live Radio
Chris Komin scores 24 as Northern Arizona turns back Northern Colorado 81-77 to end 7-game skid

The Associated Press

January 24, 2026, 10:35 PM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Chris Komin scored 24 points to help Northern Arizona defeat Northern Colorado 81-77 on Saturday night, snapping a seven-game losing streak.

Komin went 9 of 10 from the field (4 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Lumberjacks (7-14, 1-7 Big Sky Conference). Traivar Jackson totaled 12 points, five rebounds and five assists. Ryan Abelman also scored 12.

The Bears (11-10, 1-7) were led by Brock Wisne, who recorded 18 points and five assists. Zack Bloch added 17 points and Quinn Denker pitched in with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

