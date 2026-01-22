Live Radio
Chris Carroll scores 34 as Youngstown State downs Green Bay 88-81

The Associated Press

January 22, 2026, 9:14 PM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Cris Carroll’s 34 points led Youngstown State over Green Bay 88-81 on Thursday.

Carroll had seven rebounds for the Penguins (10-11, 3-7 Horizon League). Bryson Dawkins and Rich Rolf both scored 15 points.

CJ O’Hara finished with 22 points and two steals for the Phoenix (11-10, 6-4). Marcus Hall added 20 points for Green Bay. Justin Allen had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

