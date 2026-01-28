Chirrick and Montana State host Sacramento State

Sacramento State Hornets (10-10, 4-3 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (14-5, 7-1 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (10-10, 4-3 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (14-5, 7-1 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State plays Sacramento State after Taylee Chirrick scored 24 points in Montana State’s 92-72 victory against the Weber State Wildcats.

The Bobcats are 8-0 on their home court. Montana State averages 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The Hornets are 4-3 against conference opponents. Sacramento State ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Benthe Versteeg averaging 4.4.

Montana State scores 76.6 points, 17.4 more per game than the 59.2 Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State averages 65.1 points per game, 0.3 more than the 64.8 Montana State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chirrick is averaging 17.9 points, seven rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.9 steals for the Bobcats. Addison Harris is averaging 14.0 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the past 10 games.

Rubi Gray is shooting 43.3% and averaging 15.0 points for the Hornets. Natalie Picton is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 15.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 62.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

