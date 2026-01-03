Chicago State visits Toure and LIU

Chicago State Cougars (1-13, 0-1 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (5-6, 1-0 NEC) New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Chicago State Cougars (1-13, 0-1 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (5-6, 1-0 NEC)

New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU hosts Chicago State after Kadidia Toure scored 23 points in LIU’s 72-56 victory over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Sharks have gone 2-1 at home. LIU leads the NEC with 67.5 points and is shooting 38.4%.

The Cougars have gone 0-1 against NEC opponents. Chicago State has a 0-13 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

LIU’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Chicago State allows. Chicago State averages 56.8 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 61.9 LIU allows.

The Sharks and Cougars square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Solangelei Akridge is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, while averaging 9.4 points. Toure is averaging 17 points, 9.9 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games.

Kayla Mount is averaging 6.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Cougars. Chloe Sisco is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Cougars: 0-10, averaging 57.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

