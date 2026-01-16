Chicago State visits Le Moyne following Dincher’s 23-point showing

Chicago State Cougars (2-16, 1-4 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (5-13, 3-2 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Chicago State Cougars (2-16, 1-4 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (5-13, 3-2 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne takes on Chicago State after Peyton Dincher scored 23 points in Le Moyne’s 79-68 loss to the Long Island Sharks.

The Dolphins are 2-3 in home games. Le Moyne ranks ninth in the NEC with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Ashley Buragas averaging 2.4.

The Cougars have gone 1-4 against NEC opponents. Chicago State allows 77.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 20.6 points per game.

Le Moyne’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Chicago State allows. Chicago State averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Le Moyne gives up.

The Dolphins and Cougars square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sierra Linnin is shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 8.9 points. Buragas is averaging 12.3 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Natalia Williams is scoring 8.2 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Cougars. Keona McGee is averaging 9.7 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 58.9 points, 26.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Cougars: 1-9, averaging 56.1 points, 25.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

