Chicago State visits Fairleigh Dickinson following Niesman’s 23-point game

Chicago State Cougars (2-13, 0-2 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-11, 1-1 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -3; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Chicago State after Joey Niesman scored 23 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 85-82 loss to the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Knights are 3-2 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks fifth in the NEC in team defense, allowing 73.9 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The Cougars are 0-2 in NEC play. Chicago State has a 1-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 70.0 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 82.7 Chicago State gives up. Chicago State averages 65.9 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 73.9 Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents.

The Knights and Cougars match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Parnell is averaging 11.8 points for the Knights. Niesman is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Marcus Tankersley is shooting 42.8% and averaging 13.3 points for the Cougars. Doyel Cockrill III is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

