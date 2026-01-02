Chicago State takes on Wagner in conference matchup

Wagner Seahawks (5-6) at Chicago State Cougars (2-11) Chicago; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -1.5; over/under is…

Wagner Seahawks (5-6) at Chicago State Cougars (2-11)

Chicago; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nick Jones and Wagner take on Marcus Tankersley and Chicago State in NEC play Friday.

The Cougars have gone 1-1 at home. Chicago State is 1-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Seahawks are 1-6 on the road. Wagner is second in the NEC scoring 76.9 points per game and is shooting 45.7%.

Chicago State’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Wagner gives up. Wagner’s 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Chicago State has allowed to its opponents (48.0%).

The Cougars and Seahawks match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Ray is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 10.8 points. Tankersley is shooting 41.4% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jaden Baker is averaging 9.4 points and 4.3 assists for the Seahawks. Jones is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 64.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 37.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

