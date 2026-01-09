Chicago State takes on Stonehill, looks to halt 14-game slide

Stonehill Skyhawks (5-9, 1-2 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (1-15, 0-3 NEC) Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chicago…

Stonehill Skyhawks (5-9, 1-2 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (1-15, 0-3 NEC)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State heads into the matchup with Stonehill as losers of 14 straight games.

The Cougars have gone 1-2 at home. Chicago State averages 19.5 turnovers per game and is 0-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Skyhawks are 1-2 in NEC play. Stonehill is fourth in the NEC with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Reese Roggenburk averaging 4.9.

Chicago State averages 56.9 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 68.2 Stonehill gives up. Stonehill averages 60.6 points per game, 19.2 fewer points than the 79.8 Chicago State gives up to opponents.

The Cougars and Skyhawks match up Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keona McGee is averaging 7.5 points for the Cougars. Natalia Williams is averaging 9.2 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 37.4% over the last 10 games.

Brooke Paquette averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc. Julia Webster is shooting 45.6% and averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 0-10, averaging 56.0 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Skyhawks: 2-8, averaging 57.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

