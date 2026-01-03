Chicago State hosts LIU after Davis’ 23-point outing

Long Island Sharks (7-7, 1-0 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (2-12, 0-1 NEC) Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Long Island Sharks (7-7, 1-0 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (2-12, 0-1 NEC)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU visits Chicago State after Malachi Davis scored 23 points in LIU’s 84-78 victory over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Cougars are 1-2 in home games. Chicago State is eighth in the NEC scoring 66.6 points while shooting 39.1% from the field.

The Sharks are 1-0 against conference opponents. LIU is 3-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Chicago State averages 66.6 points per game, 14.4 fewer points than the 81.0 LIU allows. LIU averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.8 fewer made shots on average than the 11.4 per game Chicago State allows.

The Cougars and Sharks face off Sunday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doyel Cockrill III is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 13.6 points. Marcus Tankersley is shooting 39.3% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Davis is scoring 16.6 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Sharks. Jamal Fuller is averaging 15.9 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 65.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Sharks: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.