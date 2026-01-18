Chicago State hosts George and New Haven

New Haven Chargers (8-10, 3-2 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (2-16, 0-5 NEC) Chicago; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

New Haven Chargers (8-10, 3-2 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (2-16, 0-5 NEC)

Chicago; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Haven visits Chicago State after Najimi George scored 21 points in New Haven’s 80-74 victory over the Wagner Seahawks.

The Cougars have gone 1-4 in home games. Chicago State is 2-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The Chargers are 3-2 in NEC play. New Haven is eighth in the NEC with 29.2 rebounds per game led by Stefano Faloppa averaging 5.3.

Chicago State averages 66.1 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 67.7 New Haven allows. New Haven averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 11.0 per game Chicago State gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Tankersley is shooting 44.1% and averaging 13.8 points for the Cougars. Doyel Cockrill III is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jabri Fitzpatrick is averaging 11.6 points and 1.8 steals for the Chargers. Andre Pasha is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 66.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Chargers: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

