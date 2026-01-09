Chicago State faces Stonehill on 5-game losing streak

Chicago State Cougars (2-14, 0-3 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (4-12, 1-2 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Chicago State Cougars (2-14, 0-3 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (4-12, 1-2 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State comes into the matchup against Stonehill as losers of five straight games.

The Skyhawks have gone 3-2 in home games. Stonehill is 2-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cougars are 0-3 in NEC play. Chicago State has a 1-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Stonehill’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 11.2 per game Chicago State gives up. Chicago State’s 38.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Stonehill has given up to its opponents (43.1%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hermann Koffi is averaging 14.5 points for the Skyhawks. Davante Hackett is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Marcus Tankersley is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Cougars. Doyel Cockrill III is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 66.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

