Chicago State faces New Haven on 13-game road skid

Chicago State Cougars (2-15, 1-3 NEC) at New Haven Chargers (4-11, 2-2 NEC)

West Haven, Connecticut; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State will try to stop its 13-game road losing streak when the Cougars visit New Haven.

The Chargers have gone 4-6 in home games. New Haven is 4-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.9 turnovers per game.

The Cougars are 1-3 against NEC opponents. Chicago State is 0-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 19.5 turnovers per game.

New Haven is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game New Haven gives up.

The Chargers and Cougars match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lindsay Hogan is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Chargers, while averaging 13.2 points and 6.2 rebounds. Aniya McDonald-Perry is shooting 55.1% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games.

Natalia Williams is scoring 8.2 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Cougars. Keona McGee is averaging 9.0 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chargers: 2-8, averaging 54.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Cougars: 1-9, averaging 55.8 points, 26.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

