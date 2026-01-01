Chavez scores 20 points as No. 8 Oklahoma beats Texas A&M 72-50 in the teams’ SEC opener

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Freshman Aaliyah Chavez scored 20 points to help No. 8 Oklahoma defeat Texas A&M 72-50…

Oklahoma (13-1) leaned on defense to win its 12th straight, which is the second-best streak in program history behind a 20-game run by the 2008-09 Final Four team.

The Sooners, who came in averaging 96.2 points to rank second in the country, were held to their fewest points since a 73-59 loss to then-No. 3 UCLA in the second game of the season, but still won easily.

Oklahoma, which led 28-20 at halftime after shooting 32.4% from the field (12 of 37), picked up the pace in the second half, especially in the last quarter when it hit 10 of 18 shots. The Sooners built a 40-21 lead early in the third quarter on a 12-0 run as A&M missed six shots and had six turnovers. Oklahoma stretched its lead to 28 points late in the third quarter at 51-23, which was matched early in the fourth quarter.

Senior center Raegan Beers added 14 points and junior forward Sahara Williams had 10 for OU.

The Sooners, ranked 19th in the country in rebounding margin at plus 14, had a 63-34 edge on the boards. Beers had 12 rebounds and Payto Verhulst added 10.

Texas A&M (7-3) was led by senior guard Ny’Ceara Pryor’s 20 points. Junior Fatmata Janneh added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Texas A&M missed its first 16 3-point shots and finished 1 for 18.

Chavez hit a jumper from the foul line with 9 seconds left in a sloppy first half to give the Sooners a 28-20 lead.

The teams combined for 25 turnovers and made only 2 of 26 3-pointers, with Texas A&M going 0 of 11.

