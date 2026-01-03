Chavez leads No. 8 Oklahoma against Mississippi State after 20-point game

Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-1, 1-0 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (13-1, 1-0 SEC) Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-1, 1-0 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (13-1, 1-0 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Oklahoma hosts Mississippi State after Aaliyah Chavez scored 20 points in Oklahoma’s 72-50 victory against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Sooners are 8-0 on their home court. Oklahoma is the top team in the SEC with 21.6 assists per game led by Chavez averaging 4.5.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-0 against SEC opponents. Mississippi State ranks seventh in college basketball with 29.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Favour Nwaedozi averaging 6.5.

Oklahoma scores 94.5 points, 40.8 more per game than the 53.7 Mississippi State allows. Mississippi State has shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 17.6 percentage points higher than the 30.6% shooting opponents of Oklahoma have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chavez is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, while averaging 19 points, 4.5 assists and two steals. Raegan Beers is averaging 18.3 points and 11.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Trayanna Crisp is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 8.9 points. Nwaedozi is averaging 15.3 points and 10.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 10-0, averaging 100.2 points, 48.9 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 14.2 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 83.2 points, 44.6 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.0 points.

