Chattanooga visits Booth and Samford

Chattanooga Mocs (9-11, 3-4 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (9-11, 2-5 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford…

Chattanooga Mocs (9-11, 3-4 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (9-11, 2-5 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford plays Chattanooga after Jadin Booth scored 27 points in Samford’s 88-78 loss to the Wofford Terriers.

The Bulldogs are 5-3 in home games. Samford is 5-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mocs have gone 3-4 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga scores 77.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

Samford is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.5% Chattanooga allows to opponents. Chattanooga has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 44.8% shooting opponents of Samford have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Mocs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keaton Norris is averaging 10.7 points and 4.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Booth is averaging 20.8 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 48.9% over the last 10 games.

Billy Smith averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Jordan Frison is shooting 51.6% and averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 83.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Mocs: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.