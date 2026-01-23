Chattanooga travels to Western Carolina for conference matchup

Chattanooga Mocs (12-5, 4-0 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (3-16, 0-5 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM…

Chattanooga Mocs (12-5, 4-0 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (3-16, 0-5 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ally Hollifield and Western Carolina host Gianna Corbitt and Chattanooga in SoCon play.

The Catamounts are 3-7 in home games. Western Carolina has a 3-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mocs are 4-0 against conference opponents. Chattanooga is fourth in the SoCon with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Corbitt averaging 6.2.

Western Carolina scores 59.6 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 57.9 Chattanooga gives up. Chattanooga averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Western Carolina gives up.

The Catamounts and Mocs meet Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hollifield is averaging 11.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Catamounts. Taj Hunter is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Caia Elisaldez is scoring 14.1 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Mocs. Corbitt is averaging 14.7 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 44.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 1-9, averaging 59.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Mocs: 9-1, averaging 66.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

