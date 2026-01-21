Chattanooga Mocs play the UNC Greensboro Spartans, aim for 8th straight victory

Chattanooga Mocs (11-5, 3-0 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-7, 2-2 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Chattanooga Mocs (11-5, 3-0 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-7, 2-2 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga seeks to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Mocs take on UNC Greensboro.

The Spartans are 9-0 in home games. UNC Greensboro scores 68.5 points while outscoring opponents by 14.0 points per game.

The Mocs are 3-0 in conference play. Chattanooga is seventh in the SoCon with 31.7 rebounds per game led by Gianna Corbitt averaging 7.9.

UNC Greensboro averages 68.5 points, 9.5 more per game than the 59.0 Chattanooga gives up. Chattanooga has shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 37.3% shooting opponents of UNC Greensboro have averaged.

The Spartans and Mocs face off Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeni Levine is averaging 14.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Spartans. Makiah Asidanya is averaging 10.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 38.0% over the last 10 games.

Caia Elisaldez is scoring 14.4 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Mocs. Corbitt is averaging 15.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 38.1 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 11.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.1 points per game.

Mocs: 9-1, averaging 67.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points.

