Chattanooga hosts Samford after Booth’s 33-point showing

Samford Bulldogs (9-7, 2-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (6-10, 0-3 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford visits Chattanooga after Jadin Booth scored 33 points in Samford’s 82-77 victory against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Mocs have gone 4-3 in home games. Chattanooga is eighth in the SoCon scoring 76.3 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 in conference play. Samford ranks second in the SoCon with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Dylan Faulkner averaging 4.7.

Chattanooga averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Samford gives up. Samford averages 5.3 more points per game (77.9) than Chattanooga allows to opponents (72.6).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Frison is averaging 14.8 points and 4.1 assists for the Mocs. Brennan Watkins is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Faulkner is averaging 16.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Bulldogs. Booth is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 3-7, averaging 77.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

