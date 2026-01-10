Chattanooga hosts Samford after Booth’s 33-point outing

Samford Bulldogs (9-7, 2-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (6-10, 0-3 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Samford Bulldogs (9-7, 2-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (6-10, 0-3 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Samford visits Chattanooga after Jadin Booth scored 33 points in Samford’s 82-77 win against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Mocs have gone 4-3 at home. Chattanooga has a 3-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-1 against SoCon opponents. Samford is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Chattanooga is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.2% Samford allows to opponents. Samford averages 5.3 more points per game (77.9) than Chattanooga allows (72.6).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Frison is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Mocs. Brennan Watkins is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Booth is scoring 20.2 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Dylan Faulkner is averaging 15 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 3-7, averaging 77.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.