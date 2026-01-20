Chattanooga hosts East Tennessee State following Barkley’s 26-point outing

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (13-6, 5-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (9-10, 3-3 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (13-6, 5-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (9-10, 3-3 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State visits Chattanooga after Blake Barkley scored 26 points in East Tennessee State’s 76-75 win against the Samford Bulldogs.

The Mocs have gone 5-3 at home. Chattanooga is fifth in the SoCon scoring 77.6 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Buccaneers have gone 5-1 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State is fifth in the SoCon with 14.6 assists per game led by Allen Strothers averaging 3.3.

Chattanooga averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 8.4 per game East Tennessee State allows. East Tennessee State scores 5.0 more points per game (78.1) than Chattanooga gives up to opponents (73.1).

The Mocs and Buccaneers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Frison is scoring 15.3 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Mocs. Brennan Watkins is averaging 10.2 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the last 10 games.

Jaylen Smith averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Brian Taylor II is averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

