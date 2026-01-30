Chase leads North Texas against Florida Atlantic after 20-point performance

Florida Atlantic Owls (9-12, 3-6 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (11-10, 5-4 AAC) Denton, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Florida Atlantic Owls (9-12, 3-6 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (11-10, 5-4 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas hosts Florida Atlantic after Mekhia Chase scored 20 points in North Texas’ 66-64 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Mean Green are 6-6 in home games. North Texas is fourth in the AAC scoring 70.3 points while shooting 41.0% from the field.

The Owls have gone 3-6 against AAC opponents. Florida Atlantic is eighth in the AAC giving up 68.4 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

North Texas scores 70.3 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 68.4 Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic has shot at a 39.3% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 38.3% shooting opponents of North Texas have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aysia Proctor is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Mean Green. Megan Nestor is averaging 12.7 points and 14.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Vivian Onugha is shooting 52.2% and averaging 9.4 points for the Owls. Grace Carstensen is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 37.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

