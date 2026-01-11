Charlotte visits Rice following Broadnax’s 22-point game

Charlotte 49ers (8-8, 2-1 AAC) at Rice Owls (7-9, 1-2 AAC) Houston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls…

Charlotte 49ers (8-8, 2-1 AAC) at Rice Owls (7-9, 1-2 AAC)

Houston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rice hosts Charlotte after Trae Broadnax scored 22 points in Rice’s 66-64 win against the Wichita State Shockers.

The Owls are 5-3 on their home court. Rice has a 3-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The 49ers have gone 2-1 against AAC opponents. Charlotte has a 4-7 record against opponents above .500.

Rice is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Charlotte allows to opponents. Charlotte averages 74.3 points per game, 0.8 more than the 73.5 Rice gives up to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Broadnax is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Owls. Nick Anderson is averaging 12.7 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ben Bradford is scoring 13.5 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the 49ers. Anton Bonke is averaging 10.7 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 51.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

49ers: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.