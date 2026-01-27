Charlotte visits Ford and Temple

Charlotte 49ers (11-9, 5-2 AAC) at Temple Owls (13-7, 5-2 AAC) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple takes…

Charlotte 49ers (11-9, 5-2 AAC) at Temple Owls (13-7, 5-2 AAC)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple takes on Charlotte after Derrian Ford scored 21 points in Temple’s 70-64 win against the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Owls are 8-2 in home games. Temple has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The 49ers are 5-2 against AAC opponents. Charlotte is 5-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Temple’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Charlotte gives up. Charlotte averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Temple gives up.

The Owls and 49ers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Mason is averaging 11.6 points and 4.6 assists for the Owls. Ford is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Ben Bradford is averaging 14.2 points for the 49ers. Dezayne Mingo is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

49ers: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.