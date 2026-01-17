Charlotte plays East Carolina after Bradford’s 26-point game

Charlotte 49ers (9-9, 3-2 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (5-12, 0-4 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Charlotte 49ers (9-9, 3-2 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (5-12, 0-4 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits East Carolina after Ben Bradford scored 26 points in Charlotte’s 86-74 loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Pirates are 5-5 on their home court. East Carolina is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The 49ers are 3-2 against conference opponents. Charlotte is 3-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

East Carolina averages 68.5 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 73.7 Charlotte gives up. Charlotte averages 74.2 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 77.3 East Carolina gives up to opponents.

The Pirates and 49ers match up Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joran Riley is averaging 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Pirates. Tybo Bailey is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bradford is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the 49ers. Arden Conyers is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

49ers: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

