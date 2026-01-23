Charleston Southern visits Longwood following Tucker’s 21-point performance

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (11-10, 2-4 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (11-10, 3-3 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (11-10, 2-4 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (11-10, 3-3 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood takes on Charleston Southern after Elijah Tucker scored 21 points in Longwood’s 91-56 victory over the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Lancers have gone 8-2 in home games. Longwood is second in the Big South with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Tucker averaging 2.5.

The Buccaneers are 2-4 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern ranks eighth in the Big South allowing 78.2 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

Longwood averages 77.4 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 78.2 Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern averages 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.6 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Longwood gives up.

The Lancers and Buccaneers match up Friday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Lancers. Redd Thompson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brycen Blaine is averaging 17.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Buccaneers. A’lahn Sumler is averaging 21.6 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 84.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

