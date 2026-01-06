Charleston Southern visits Duncomb and Winthrop

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (11-6, 2-0 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (9-8, 1-1 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (11-6, 2-0 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (9-8, 1-1 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop hosts Charleston Southern after Logan Duncomb scored 21 points in Winthrop’s 88-77 victory against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Eagles have gone 6-1 in home games. Winthrop is the Big South leader with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Duncomb averaging 3.6.

The Buccaneers are 2-0 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Winthrop makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than Charleston Southern has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Charleston Southern has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of Winthrop have averaged.

The Eagles and Buccaneers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncomb is shooting 63.8% and averaging 16.8 points for the Eagles. Kody Clouet is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brycen Blaine is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 17.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists. A’lahn Sumler is shooting 49.5% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 90.1 points, 40.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Buccaneers: 7-3, averaging 86.0 points, 40.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

