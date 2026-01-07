Charleston Southern visits Duncomb and Winthrop

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (11-6, 2-0 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (9-8, 1-1 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (11-6, 2-0 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (9-8, 1-1 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -6.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop hosts Charleston Southern after Logan Duncomb scored 21 points in Winthrop’s 88-77 victory against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Eagles have gone 6-1 in home games. Winthrop is sixth in the Big South in team defense, allowing 75.9 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Buccaneers have gone 2-0 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern is second in the Big South with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jesse Hafemeister averaging 1.9.

Winthrop averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern averages 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Winthrop gives up.

The Eagles and Buccaneers meet Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kareem Rozier is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 12.6 points and 3.8 assists. Duncomb is averaging 18.4 points and 9.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Brycen Blaine averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 17.9 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. A’lahn Sumler is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 90.1 points, 40.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Buccaneers: 7-3, averaging 86.0 points, 40.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.