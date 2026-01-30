Charleston Southern takes on South Carolina Upstate following Bailey’s 25-point performance

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-15, 4-4 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-16, 1-7 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Friday,…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-15, 4-4 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-16, 1-7 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits South Carolina Upstate after Tyonna Bailey scored 25 points in Charleston Southern’s 87-66 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Spartans are 5-5 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate is the Big South leader with 36.3 rebounds per game led by Aijah Palmore averaging 7.9.

The Buccaneers are 4-4 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern is 2-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

South Carolina Upstate averages 57.0 points per game, 15.8 fewer points than the 72.8 Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern has shot at a 37.7% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 38.2% shooting opponents of South Carolina Upstate have averaged.

The Spartans and Buccaneers meet Friday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aubrie Kierscht averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Cassie Gallagher is shooting 37.8% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

Ashra Sra is averaging 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Buccaneers. Bailey is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 2-8, averaging 57.2 points, 37.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 62.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.