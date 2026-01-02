Charleston Southern plays Radford after Bailey’s 28-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-11, 1-0 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (9-7, 1-0 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-11, 1-0 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (9-7, 1-0 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern plays Radford after Tyonna Bailey scored 28 points in Charleston Southern’s 60-49 win against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Highlanders are 6-1 on their home court. Radford has a 4-7 record against opponents above .500.

The Buccaneers are 1-0 in conference games. Charleston Southern has a 2-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Radford’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern has shot at a 36.9% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 37.0% shooting opponents of Radford have averaged.

The Highlanders and Buccaneers square off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joi Williams is averaging 12.1 points and 1.9 steals for the Highlanders. Cate Carlson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bailey is scoring 14.3 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Buccaneers. Caelan Ellis is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 38.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 57.1 points, 27.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

