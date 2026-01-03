Charleston Southern hosts Taylor and UNC Asheville

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-9, 0-1 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (10-6, 1-0 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday,…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-9, 0-1 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (10-6, 1-0 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -5.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits Charleston Southern after Kameron Taylor scored 21 points in UNC Asheville’s 87-69 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Buccaneers are 6-0 on their home court. Charleston Southern leads the Big South with 29.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Brycen Blaine averaging 6.3.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 in Big South play. UNC Asheville ranks eighth in the Big South with 11.6 assists per game led by Taylor averaging 3.3.

Charleston Southern is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 44.7% UNC Asheville allows to opponents. UNC Asheville averages 73.4 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 76.4 Charleston Southern allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blaine is averaging 18.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Buccaneers. Armari Carraway is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Daren Patrick is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 10.3 points. Toyaz Solomon is shooting 53.4% and averaging 17.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 7-3, averaging 85.1 points, 40.0 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

